A car bomb and shooting attack on a hotel in Somalia's Kismayo city has killed at least nine people and wounded 47, the region's security minister said.

Gunfire erupted after an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into the gate of the port city's Tawakal Hotel on Sunday.

The assault began at 12:45 pm (0945 GMT) when a booby-trapped car rammed the entrance of the hotel. It ended around 7:00 pm after the attackers were killed by security forces.

Among the casualties were students leaving a nearby school, Jubbaland Security Minister Yusuf Hussein Osman told reporters.

Witnesses also said a huge blast was heard before the gunfire started.

All four attackers, including the suicide bomber, were killed, he added.

"The first one detonated himself and the (remaining) three were killed by the security forces," he said, confirming an early police statement.

"This is not a government target," police officer Abdullahi Ismail said. "It is just an ordinary, civilian-frequented hotel."

Farhan Hassan was outside the hotel when the attack happened. "A suicide bomber drove a vehicle into the entrance of the hotel before the gunmen entered the building," he said.

READ MORE:Deadly Al Shabab attacks target Somalia's Hiran region

The state-run Somali National Television said on Twitter security forces were dealing with a "terrorist incident" at the hotel.