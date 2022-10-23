Former British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak was frontrunner in the Conservative Party's race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister, as he garnered the public support of over 100 Tory lawmakers.

In unofficial tallies on Sunday, Sunak appears to have gathered more support from Conservative lawmakers than his two main rivals: former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ex-Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt.

“There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done," Sunak said in a statement.

Sunak has the backing of at least 124 Conservative lawmakers, according to unofficial tallies by local media. That is well ahead of the 100 nominations required to qualify.

Mordaunt garnered about 24 lawmakers' public support, while Johnson, who has not declared if he is running, has about 50 so far. Lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg told the BBC on Sunday he spoke to Johnson and “clearly he's going to stand."

Dozens among Britain's 357 Conservative lawmakers have not yet publicly declared whom they are backing to replace Truss.

READ MORE: Johnson eyes comeback as UK politicians scuffle to replace Truss

Return of Johnson