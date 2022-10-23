Israel's Supreme Court has paved the way for the signing of a maritime border deal with Lebanon after it rejected appeals that the pact requires parliamentary approval.

A three-judge panel at Israel's top court threw out all arguments against the deal in a decision on Sunday, with the full assessment to be released later.

The ruling means Prime Minister Yair Lapid's cabinet, which has also endorsed the terms of the agreement, can give final, binding approval.

Israeli and Lebanese reports say the signing will happen this week, with officials from the two countries inking the deal in separate locations.

Under the deal, Israel has full rights over the Karish gas field, which is expected to start gas production within weeks.

Lebanon will have full rights to operate and explore the so-called Qana or Sidon reservoir, parts of which fall in Israel's territorial waters, with Tel Aviv receiving some revenues.

Right-wing opposition