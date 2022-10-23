Two more people in an isolation unit of Uganda's main hospital have tested positive for Ebola, bringing total cases recorded in the facility to five.

"Two more contacts to the Kassanda case, who are quarantined in Mulago Isolation facility, tested positive for Ebola yesterday..." Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said tweeted on Sunday.

She added the two had been transferred to a treatment unit at a hospital in Entebbe, 41 km (25 miles) away.

Aceng said on Saturday that three patients among 60 people in isolation at Kampala's Mulago Hospital tested positive for the disease a day earlier.

She had said the three infected people had been in contact with a patient from Kassanda district in central Uganda who had died in Mulago.

The five confirmed cases in Kampala are the first known transmission of the virus in the city.

