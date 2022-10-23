Thousands of people in towns across Ethiopia have staged demonstrations against what they say is interference by outsiders in the country's internal affairs.

The rallies on Saturday included one in the federal capital, Addis Ababa, where many such events have been held in the nearly two years since war broke out in the country's northern region of Tigray.

Some demonstrators displayed banners accusing the US of disrespecting Ethiopia's sovereignty, while others singled out Tigray's fugitive leaders for blame.

The Addis Ababa rally was organised by city authorities.

"We are keen to assure the world that we are always by his side and support the government's call for our sovereignty," said Jantirar Abay, deputy mayor of Addis Ababa, referring to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

"We oppose any threat and interference to the unity of Ethiopia and we ask the interfering countries to stop."

READ MORE:Ethiopia: Tigray peace talks set to be held in South Africa

Peace talks