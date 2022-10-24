Sunday, October 23, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that only Russia was capable of using nuclear weapons in Europe.

Zelenskyy criticised Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu’s suggestion in calls to Western counterparts that Ukraine might be preparing to use a “dirty bomb” in the current conflict — a conventional weapon laced with nuclear materials.

"If anyone can use nuclear weapons in this part of Europe — it can be only one source — and that source is the one that has ordered comrade Shoigu to telephone here or there," Zelenskyy said.

He said that Shoigu's "telephone carousel" made matters clear: "...Everyone understands full well. They understand who is the source of all the dirty things imaginable in this war."

Turkish, Russian defense chiefs discuss security, Ukraine war

Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu exchanged views on bilateral, regional defence issues, including ongoing Russia-Ukraine fighting, authorities said.

In a phone call, Akar said that Türkiye is ready to do its part for a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as peace and stability in the region.

Shoigu also held calls with French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu and UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

In the three calls, Shoigu conveyed "concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb'".

He also spoke to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in their second call in three days.

Russia builds defensive lines

Russian authorities are building defensive positions in occupied areas of Ukraine and border regions of Russia, reflecting fears that Ukrainian forces may attack along new sections of the 1,000-kilometre front line of a war nearing its ninth month.

Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the Russian-backed regional administration in Kherson, said in a radio interview that Russian defensive lines “have been reinforced and the situation has remained stable” since local officials strongly encouraged all residents of the region's capital and nearby areas on Saturday and Sunday to evacuate by ferry to the river's east bank.

Ukraine urges global ban of Russia's RT

Ukraine branded the Russian state-controlled RT media outlet as an inciter of genocide after a presenter said Ukrainian children who saw Russians as occupiers under the Soviet Union should have been drowned.

In a show broadcast last week, RT presenter Anton Krasovsky said children who criticised Russia should have been "thrown straight into a river with a strong current".

"Governments which have still not banned RT must watch this excerpt," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet that linked to a clip of the interview.

Ukraine will do its best to 'pass IMF monitoring programme'

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the head of the International Monetary Fund that Ukraine would do its best to "pass the IMF monitoring programme properly" and move to the new one as soon as possible.

"Had a call with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Emphasized the importance of the donor coordination platform for Ukraine. Grateful for $1.3 billion in emergency aid," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging service, without elaborating.

Russia continue attacks

Russia's defence ministry said its forces had continued to launch attacks against Ukraine's energy and military infrastructure over the last 24 hours.

Russia also said it had destroyed a large ammunition depot in Ukraine's central Cherkasy region and had repelled Ukrainian counter-offensives along the frontlines in southern and eastern Ukraine. Reuters could not independently verify the claims.