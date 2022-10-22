TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish boxer Buse Naz Cakiroglu wins European championship
Cakiroglu beat her Irish opponent Caitlin Fryers 5-0 in European Women’s Boxing Championships’ 50 kg final in Montenegro.
Turkish boxer Buse Naz Cakiroglu wins European championship
The Turkish athlete won the 2022 world title in Istanbul in May / Reuters Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
October 22, 2022

Turkish female boxer Buse Naz Cakiroglu has won a European gold medal.

Cakiroglu, 26, beat her Irish opponent Caitlin Fryers 5-0 in European Women’s Boxing Championships’ 50 kg final in Montenegro’s Budva town on Saturday.

RECOMMENDED

The Turkish athlete won the 2022 world title in Istanbul in May.

Before her gold medal in Istanbul, Cakiroglu claimed a silver medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games held in 2021 summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2022 European Championships will end on Saturday.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks