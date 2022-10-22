Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has challenged an election commission ruling disqualifying him from holding public office for five years, his spokesman and lawyer have said.

On Friday, the commission found that Khan illegally sold state gifts and concealed assets as premier.

The ruling disqualified Khan under Pakistani law from holding public office for five years and he lost his seat in parliament automatically.

The commission's decision deepened lingering political turmoil in the impoverished country struggling with a spiralling economy, food shortages and the aftermath of unprecedented floods this summer that killed 1,725 people, displaced hundreds of thousands and triggered a surge in malaria and other flood-related diseases.

The announcement by the commission came as Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April, has been rallying supporters against the new government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and calling for early elections.