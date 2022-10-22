WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran's city of Zahedan sees new protests amid deadly crackdown
Protests continue in Iran across several universities in Tehran and a few other cities following a violent crackdown on protests in Zahedan on Friday.
Iran's city of Zahedan sees new protests amid deadly crackdown
Students gathered to chant against the government at universities across the city / AP
By Sara SLEIMAN
October 22, 2022

A southeastern city in Iran that was the scene of a bloody crackdown last month awoke to new destruction on Saturday, state TV showed after tensions erupted the day before.

In Zahedan, protests after Friday prayers left the city battered. Shops gaped open to the street, their windows smashed. Sidewalks were littered with broken glass. ATMs were damaged. 

Iran’s deputy interior minister for security, Majid Mirahmadi, told the state-run IRNA news agency the unrest in Zahedan had subsided on Saturday.

Witnesses said antigovernment protests erupted at several universities in Tehran amid heavy security on Saturday, the latest unrest in the nationwide movement first sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in the custody of the country’s morality police.

Riot police and members of the Basij militia, armed with batons, were out in force near Tehran University and at major intersections in the capital.

The Basij was created as a paramilitary volunteer militia by the founder of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1979.

Students gathered to chant against the government at universities across the city, according to witnesses who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

READ MORE:EU sanctions Iran morality police, minister over Mahsa Amini's death

RECOMMENDED

Similar demonstrations took place on Saturday in the cities of Tabriz, Shiraz, Yazd and Mashhad, according to videos on social media. 

At Yazd University of Art and Architecture in the central city, footage purportedly showed students chanting around a red-dyed pool to protest the authorities’ bloody crackdown.

A teachers’ union in Iran also called for a nationwide strike on Sunday and Monday in protest over the deaths and detention of students in the country, according to the association’s statement on Telegram.

Iranian officials have repeatedly blamed the protests on foreign interference, without offering evidence. 

On Saturday, Iran’s deputy judiciary chief, Kazem Gharibabadi, vowed Iran would file a case in Tehran court against the United States government and London-based Farsi language media outlets over their alleged role in fomenting unrest.

The Islamic Republic on Saturday also accused the United States of seeking to gain concessions in nuclear talks aimed at restoring the 2015 agreement, by supporting the protests.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks