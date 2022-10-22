Boris Johnson has cut short a Caribbean trip to join the race to replace outgoing prime minister Liz Truss, just over a month after he handed over power in early September.

His apparent bid to return to office just weeks later has already been decried by opposition politicians and even some in his own fractured ruling party who argue that both it and the country need stability and unity.

"We've got to go forward, not go back," Johnson's deputy prime minister Dominic Raab told Sky News, adding an imminent parliamentary inquiry into the "Partygate" scandal that dogged his former boss could prove too distracting.

His return came as Conservative leadership rival Rishi Sunak reached the minimum threshold of 100 Conservative MPs to contest the UK's top job.

Raab said former finance minister Sunak's economic experience meant he was the "standout candidate".

However, both Sunak and Johnson are yet to announce they are running, leaving it to allies to signal their intent.

An accelerated contest

Cabinet member Penny Mordaunt, who just missed out on making the final runoff after Johnson quit, became the first to formally declare her candidacy again on Friday.