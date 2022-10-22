A delegation from Finland will visit Türkiye to hold technical talks on the extradition of accused terrorists sought by Ankara, as stipulated in a recent treaty.

Finnish Justice Ministry officials will meet in the capital Ankara next Tuesday with a delegation headed by Kasim Cicek, director general of foreign relations and the European Union at the Turkish Justice Ministry.

During the meeting, Turkish officials will reiterate their request to the Finnish delegation to extradite members of two terrorist groups: the PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Evidence of the accused terrorists’ crimes will also be laid out in documents.

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO in June, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine.

However, Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, voiced objections to the membership bids, criticising the two countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

Turning promise into action