Thousands of Ottoman-era manuscripts have been found in a Medieval Greek monastery, including the oldest of their kind in the world.

Researchers tapped this virtually unknown treasure for the first time in a fortified Pantokrator Monastery in the Mount Athos monastic Orthodox Christian community.

“The first documents that shed light (on the first period of Ottoman history) are saved here, on Mount Athos,” said Byzantine scholar Jannis Niehoff-Panagiotidis.

Niehoff-Panagiotidis, a professor at the Free University of Berlin, said the oldest of the roughly 25,000 Ottoman works found in the monastic libraries dates to 1374, or 1371.

That’s older than any known in the world, he said, adding that in Istanbul, as the Ottomans renamed Constantinople when they made the city their own capital, the oldest archives only go back to the late 15th century.

Niehoff-Panagiotidis says it’s impossible to understand Mount Athos’ economy and society under Ottoman rule without consulting these documents, which regulated the monks’ dealings with secular authorities.

A fresh look into Ottoman rule

The library of the Pantokrator Monastery is one of 20 on the heavily wooded peninsula.

Established more than 1,000 years ago on northern Greece’s Athos peninsula, the libraries are a repository of rare, centuries-old works in several languages including Greek, Russian and Romanian.