China's five-yearly Communist Party Congress has wrapped up with President Xi Jinping set to emerge from the event as leader for an unprecedented third term.

The new Central Committee of around 200 senior Party officials was elected on Saturday, state media agency Xinhua reported, without disclosing a full list of members.

Delegates also voted to endorse Xi's "work report" delivered at the Congress's opening last Sunday and approved a resolution on the Party's constitution.

Xi is now widely expected to be unveiled as general secretary on Sunday, shortly after the first meeting of the new Central Committee.

This will allow Xi to sail through to a third term as China's president, due to be announced during the government's annual legislative sessions in March.

