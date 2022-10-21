Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed an attack on a southern oil port, the first of its kind since a truce came to an end earlier this month.

Friday's attack was carried out by two drones but did not lead to casualties or damage, the Yemeni government said, warning that it was keeping "all options" on the table in response to the attack.

Houthis, who control the capital and most of northern Yemen, said in a statement they had carried out a "minor warning strike" on Friday on the government-controlled al Dhaba port in Hadramaut province.

The rebels have been demanding the government, backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, pay the salaries of employees and retired soldiers in the areas under rebel control.

The attack was launched "to prevent the continuation of the widespread looting of oil wealth and the failure to allocate it to serve the people... and pay the salaries of the employees," the statement said.

The incident is the first major escalation since the Iran-aligned Houthis and the Saudi-backed government failed to renew an UN-brokered truce earlier this month.

'Dangerous escalation'