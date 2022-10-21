BIZTECH
Workers unions from Asia, Europe launch int'l body at Istanbul meeting
The International Labour Confederation encompasses 33 workers' organisations from 25 countries and represents over 25 million labourers in Asia and Europe.
The international body was launched at an event in Istanbul. / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
October 21, 2022

Worker unions from across Asia and Europe have joined hands to set up an International Labour Confederation (ILC).

The confederation was established on Friday at a meeting in Istanbul. The body encompasses 33 workers organisations from 25 countries and represents over 25 million labourers in Asia and Europe.

It aims to provide labourer unions a platform that will raise issues confronting workers in the international arena through the cooperation of member bodies. 

"The unhealthy growth model of capitalism is destroying humanity and destroying the lives of workers. The crisis that emerged after the pandemic has revealed that capitalism is unsustainable," said Turkish Minister of Labour and Social Security Vedat Bilgin while speaking at the opening ceremony.

He added that the confederation embodies "the world is bigger than five" philosophy introduced by Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to revamp the current international system and make it more inclusive. 

READ MORE: 'Unjust structure': United Nations Security Council must reform - Türkiye

SOURCE:TRT World
