Pakistan has been removed from an international grey list that warrants increased surveillance for terrorism financing, the head of the international money laundering watchdog which makes the list said.

The decision was taken at the end of a two-day meeting in Paris, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) President Raja Kumar told a news conference on Friday.

"Pakistan had addressed technical deficiencies to meet the commitments of its action plans regarding strategic deficiencies that the FATF identified in June 2018 and June 2021," Kumar said in a summary speech.

Reputation boost