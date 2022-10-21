WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sri Lanka MPs vote overwhelmingly to trim presidential powers
Sri Lanka's parliament passed a constitutional amendment with two-thirds majority aimed at trimming presidential powers and beefing up anti-corruption safeguards.
Sri Lanka MPs vote overwhelmingly to trim presidential powers
Former president Rajapaksa had backed constitutional reforms that would reduce the powers of the executive presidency and allocate them to parliament. / Reuters Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
October 21, 2022

Sri Lankan lawmakers have overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment that trims the powers of the president, a key demand of protesters who are seeking political reforms and solutions to the country’s economic crisis.

Debate on the bill began on Thursday, and on Friday, 179 lawmakers from the governing coalition and opposition voted in favour of the motion and only one voted against it, ensuring the two-thirds majority in the 225-member house required to make the amendment law.

Sri Lanka has struggled for months to find enough dollars to pay for essential imports such as fuel, food, cooking gas and medicine.

Many Sri Lankans blame former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa for implementing multiple failed policies including tax cuts, a now-reversed ban on chemical fertilisers and delays in seeking IMF assistance that resulted in the country defaulting on its foreign debt for the first time in history.

As a response to widespread protests, Rajapaksa had backed constitutional reforms that would reduce the powers of the executive presidency and allocate them to parliament in June. He resigned the next month after protesters stormed his office and residence.

"This amendment will not only help bring about the system change demanded by Sri Lankans it will also help in securing an IMF programme and other international assistance to rebuild the economy," Justice Minister Wijedasa Rajapakshe told parliament.

READ MORE: Sri Lanka's ousted leader faces arrest calls after return

RECOMMENDED

Opposition not satisfied 

In September, Sri Lanka signed an early deal with the IMF for a loan of $2.9 billion, with pledges to improve regulations to fight corruption.

Opposition parties and civil society representatives, however, have slammed the amendment as not far-reaching enough in promoting accountability and reducing government powers.

"This is just tinkering with presidential powers and the amendment does not implement significant change," said Bhavani Fonseka, a senior researcher at the Centre for Policy Alternatives, a Colombo-based think tank.

"The president still retains the power to prorogue parliament, to hold ministries and the constitutional council will still have mostly government appointees."

The amendment was passed with the required two-thirds majority.

READ MORE:IMF agrees to loan $2.9B to cash-strapped Sri Lanka

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks