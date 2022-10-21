The resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday after just 45 days in office has thrust the country into political chaos, further sinking the value of the British Pound.

Truss stepped down, conceding she wouldn’t be able to deliver on her so-called “mini-budget”, leaving the country to deal with a potential recession amid spiralling energy costs, which have pushed inflation up to 13.2 percent in September.

Critics had warned Truss of the consequences of her government’s proposed unfunded tax cuts that would have required significant borrowing. Markets, already shaky by the economic downturn triggered by the war in Ukraine, reacted badly to the plan to cut taxes for the wealthy in a bid to trigger economic growth.

The frontrunners to replace Truss are former chancellor Rishi Sunak, scandal-ridden former prime minister Boris Johnson and the leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt, who is popular with the Conservative party’s base. Nominations for a new party leader and prime minister are expected to close on Monday, while the opposition and even some Conservative MPs are calling for elections.

“The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again simply clicking their fingers and shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people,” Labour leader Keir Starmer wrote in a statement.

The leadership raceThe Conservative party is expected to elect a new leader, and prime minister, by October 28. Nominations close on the afternoon of Monday, October 24. Candidates will need to gather signatures from at least 100 of the 357 Conservative MPs. This means that a maximum of three candidates will be nominated before a vote is held to narrow it down to two.

MPs will then hold an indicative vote on the remaining two candidates, who the party’s 172,000 members will finally elect in an online poll.

A Johnson comeback?

Boris Johnson has not officially announced whether he will run yet, but his allies in parliament have already started galvanizing support on his behalf.

A deeply divisive figure, Johnson is very popular among some sectors of the conservative party who consider him a vote-winner, and reviled by others who point to his lack of ethics and the ongoing internal investigation against him.

“I think that the news that Boris Johnson might be riding to the rescue of the country and the Conservative party is really a great tonic,” said veteran Tory MP Sir Christopher Chope, speaking to Sky News, adding that any new leader other than Johnson should stand the test of a public vote.

“I think there should be a general election because we need whoever becomes the leader - if it’s not Boris Johnson - we need to have the proper mandate. And the only way to get a proper mandate is to go to the people. I’m not pessimistic about the outcome of a general election,” Chope told the broadcaster.