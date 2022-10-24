The bold threat from America’s UN ambassador recently, when in Ghana, directed at African countries toying with the idea to trade with Russia, was clear. If African countries want to do business with Russia beyond grain and agricultural equipment, then there would be consequences, warned Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Secondary sanctions are important to the US as they beef up existing ones between the US and Russia, even though for many western countries, they are a cruel parody which punishes those imposing them rather than those who are on the receiving end; few citizens of EU countries believe that their spiralling economies and out of control heating costs are worth the stance is taken against Russia, which has never had a rouble as strong as it is today, while the British pound, for example, hits an all-time low.

Secondary sanctions, those which the US imposes on the global south, for example, it is believed can make a difference. Quite apart from many of these countries buying oil and gas from Russia, many in Africa, in particular, look towards Russia as a new cooperation partner exhausted by the EU’s rants on human rights or America’s deluded ideas about hegemony. And so, to cut trade between Africa and Russia would be a real coup for the West if it were able to pull it off.

And yet, it seems, despite the battlefield looking different in Ukraine, as Russia loses territory, the bigger picture of this global war around the world is nothing to celebrate for the West, given that secondary sanctions will be nearly impossible to sustain.

All it will take is one African country to disregard them, and a house of cards tumbling down scenario will almost certainly entail.

This is why Joe Biden has a real problem now with Morocco, a country which has stood out for decades as being a special friend of the US, with what state department types call “best buddy” status.

Even with this friendship, Morocco has grown tired of both the Ukraine war and the bullying from the Biden administration, and its king has chosen to put the needs of his people first. Just recently, Morocco signed a huge deal with Russia for the construction of both nuclear energy plants and desalination operations along its coastline – two areas in both desperate needs of an overhaul to make the country more energy independent and able to fend off a drought unseen for forty years in the kingdom.

Astute analysts will notice since February that relations between two key GCC countries (UAE and KSA) and Russia have actually improved since the Ukraine war started in February. And Morocco is now waking up and smelling the coffee and joining this group and its ethos: get closer to Russia and use this for leverage with Washington.