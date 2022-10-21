European Union leaders have discussed cutting their economic dependency on China, aiding Kiev and punishing Iran for its involvement in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as they meet for a second day of talks in Brussels.

The previous day, the 27 EU leaders locked horns over a joint response to the acute energy crunch that has engulfed the bloc since Russia's offensive on Ukraine began in February.

Their summit talks started on Thursday afternoon and ran into hours on Friday as Germany stuck to its refusal to cap gas prices and the 27 could only agree to disagree, declaring they will keep on examining options to put a ceiling on costs.

As they turn to foreign policy from 0800 GMT on Friday, they will have a "strategic discussion" on their ties with China after the bloc's executive said earlier this week the EU should see Beijing more as a competitor.

That comes ahead of the EU's first full summit with the ASEAN group of Southeast Asian countries planned for December 14, which Europe is hoping will bolster trade and geopolitical relations with a region in the shadow of China.

