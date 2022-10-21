Conspiracy-embracing candidates in the US midterm elections have courted mockery by repeating a debunked myth about schools pandering to students who identify as cats, but analysts say the strategy is calculated, serious -- and effective.

At least 20 conservative candidates, including several elected Republicans, have claimed that some schools are stocking boxes of cat litter for students who identify as animals, according to a compilation of public statements by NBC News.

It is what some observers call zombie misinformation -- falsehoods that resurface after being repeatedly knocked down by fact checkers and, in this case, schools and even one Republican lawmaker who apologised and retracted his statement in March after spouting the claim.

The wave of misinformation in the midterm campaigns comes amid wider culture wars in the United States.

"The legislators who continue to parrot these debunked stories are most likely doing so because they believe doing so is politically expedient, regardless of whether they believe it or not," Joshua A. Tucker, professor of politics and co-director of the New York University's Center for Social Media and Politics, told the AFP news agency.

"And as long as we're in a period of time where identity and culture are such salient political cleavages in US society, we are going to continue to see politicians latching on to outlandish claims to demonstrate what side they are on in the culture wars."

'Electoral incentive'

There is a "clear electoral incentive" for conservative politicians to suggest that they believe this misinformation, said Matthew Motta, an assistant professor at Boston University School of Public Health.

"Republican politicians may circulate misinformation like this in order to try to improve their electoral standing."

The subculture of furries refers to people who dress up or roleplay as animal characters.

Conservative politicians have long been accused of amplifying false narratives -- from former president Donald Trump's false claim that the 2020 election was stolen to Covid-19 misinformation and the QAnon conspiracy theory.