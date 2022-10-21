Australia will set aside $29 million to fund police deployments in Solomon Islands in next week's budget, part of an increase in spending in the Pacific intended to shore up its standing in the region where China holds considerable sway.

"Our assistance will help our regional partners become more economically resilient ... and provide their own security so they have less need to call on others," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a speech at the Pacific Way conference at the University of French Polynesia on Friday.

"Without these investments, others will continue to fill the vacuum," Wong said, blaming the previous conservative coalition government, which lost a May election, for losing ground in the Pacific. "We have a lot of catching up to do."

The additional aid "will ensure we continue to provide direct budget support to reduce fiscal distress, ensuring critical government services," Wong added.

China's increasing presence in the Pacific, including entering a security pact with the Solomon Islands in April, has raised concerns for the United States and its ally Australia, who have for decades seen the region as largely their sphere of influence.

