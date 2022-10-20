Security forces in Chad have opened fire on anti-government demonstrators in the country's two largest cities killing at least 60 people and wounding some 300, the government spokesperson and a morgue official said.

Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo said on Thursday the government was still compiling casualties from what he described as an armed insurrection.

Authorities imposed a curfew after the violence, which came amid demonstrations in the central African nation against interim leader Mahamat Idriss Deby's two-year extension of his power.

The unrest was unprecedented in Chad, which saw little public dissent during the previous regime of Deby’s father, who ruled for more than three decades until his assassination last year.

France, US, the African Union and others swiftly condemned the security crackdown on the demonstrators.

Samira Daoud, Amnesty International's regional director for West and Central Africa, called on the Chadian authorities "to immediately cease the excessive use of force against protesters."

"The authorities must take immediate steps to investigate and bring to justice those responsible for unlawful killings," she said.

Amnesty International said it was not the first time that Chadian security forces have fired on civilians, citing two other incidents in 2022 and 2021.

Conflicting figures

Chadian government spokesperson Aziz Mahamat Saleh said 30 people were dead in the capital, N’Djamena.

Organisers of the march, though, placed the toll higher, at 40, with many wounded by bullets as well.

There was no independent corroboration of the figures given by the two sides.

Another 32 protesters were killed in Chad's second-largest city, Moundou, according to an official in the city’s morgue. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said more than 60 people were wounded.

Other protests were held in the southern Chadian towns of Doba and Sarh.