Friday, October 21, 2022

Dozens of towns and villages recaptured in Kherson region: Kiev

Around 88 towns and villages have been recaptured in the southern Kherson region, where Ukrainian forces were making advances in recent weeks.

"Kherson region: 88 settlements de-occupied," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said on social media.

Russian officials have vowed to turn the region's main city, also called Kherson, into a "fortress" by building up the city's defences.

Kiev, five Ukrainian regions on alert for Russian air raids

Authorities in Ukraine have issued alerts over potential Russian airstrikes on the capital Kiev.

Warnings have also been issued for Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Rivne, Poltava, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Earlier on Friday, authorities said at least 11 civilians were kill ed and 13 injured in Russian attacks on various Ukrainian areas, including Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.

US urges Russia counterpart to maintain communications on Ukraine

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu to keep "lines of communication" open on the war in Ukraine, a spokesman said.

"Secretary Austin emphasised the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the ongoing war against Ukraine," Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement following their phone call.

Russia also confirmed the call - the second between the two officials since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Ukrainian president, US officials discuss rebuilding of energy infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with members of the US House of Representatives.

“I welcome members of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Mike Turner, James Himes and Eric Swalwell in Kiev. Your visit at this time is a bold step that demonstrates strong bicameral and bipartisan support for Ukraine. It confirms that the United States is our strategic partner,” Zelenskyy said on his Telegram account.

Russia says two journalists among Ukraine bridge dead

Two journalists were among four people killed by a Ukrainian night-time strike on a bridge in Russian-occupied Kherson, Russia's investigative committee said.

"There is information about two killed journalists," the committee, which probes major crimes, said.

It said 13 people were wounded in the strike. "Children and representatives of the media" are among the dead and wounded, it said.

EU plans aid to Ukraine of $1.46B per month

The European Union is drawing up plans to provide Ukraine with $1.46 billion in economic aid per month next year, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

Speaking after an EU leaders' summit, von der Leyen said Ukraine had requested that international donors provide "a stable, reliable and predictable flow" of macroeconomic support.

Von der Leyen said the money would be provided by the EU, United States and international economic institutions - and that it would henceforth be sent as regular cash injections, after initial delays.

Nie more grain ships leave Ukraine under Istanbul deal: Türkiye

Nine more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Istanbul grain export deal, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said.

A ministry statement, which did not disclose the point of origin of the ships, said shipments from Ukrainian ports have continued as planned.

Belarus president inspects drones, says does 'not need war'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko insisted Minsk was not preparing to enter the Ukraine conflict, during a visit to inspect drones at a military centre in the west of the country.

The autocratic leader, a close ally of Russia's Vladimir Putin, was shown Belarus-made drones, which he said had the potential to cover the border with Ukraine.

Lukashenko said he did not want to use the weapons against his country's southern neighbour, which says it has been hit in recent weeks by swarms of Iranian-made suicide drones operated by Russian forces.

Spain moves yacht linked to Russian oligarch after payments stop

Spanish authorities moved a luxury yacht linked to the sanctioned head of Russian defence group Rostec after the shipyard where it was berthed stopped receiving payments for its repairs, a transport ministry source said.