Workers across the occupied West Bank have launched a general strike to mourn the killing of 22-year-old Palestinian man Udai Tamimi by Israeli forces.

The Fatah movement called the walkout across the West Bank, including in occupied East Jerusalem, for Tamimi, as well as to "protest the Israeli occupation crimes."

In Thursday's statement, it also called for intensified confrontations with Israeli forces in all areas across the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian teachers union announced a suspension of work in all schools to protest the Israeli assaults on Palestinians.

Palestinian groups have made several calls for a rally in the northern West Bank city of Nablus to protest Israeli assaults.