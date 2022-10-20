Ethiopia's government has said that peace talks had been announced by the African Union for October 24 in South Africa to try to resolve the nearly two-year war in Tigray.

"AUC (African Union Commission) has informed us that the Peace Talks are set for 24 Oct, 2022 to be held in South Africa. We have reconfirmed our commitment to participate," Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's national security adviser Redwan Hussein posted on Twitter on Thursday.

"However, we are dismayed that some are bent on preempting the peace talks & spreading false allegations against the defensive measures."

READ MORE: Ethiopia to seize airports in Tigray as UN urges end to hostilities

Calls for halt to violence