British musician Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, has performed before a cheering audience in Istanbul.

Wednesday's concert was part of the Beyoglu Cultural Road Festival organised by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, at the Ataturk Cultural Center.

The artist, who left his mark on the 1960s and 1970s with his albums and chose to become a Muslim in 1977, met with music lovers on Wednesday.

The artist performed for two hours on the stage and said: "I'm very happy to be playing in Türkiye. It's great."

"In my songs, I give a message to the young people who will take over the responsibilities of this planet," Islam added.

READ MORE:Yusuf/Cat Stevens rerecords ‘Where Do the Children Play?’