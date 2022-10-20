TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Algeria discuss bilateral ties, cooperation on energy
President Erdogan hails "exceptional level" of ties between the "brotherly countries" and seeks greater cooperation in all areas including natural gas, during a phone call with his Algerian counterpart Tebboune.
Abdelmadjid Tebboune's (L) visit to Türkiye on May 16 marked the first presidential visit in 17 years by any Algerian leader. / AA Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
October 20, 2022

Türkiye wants to strengthen its cooperation with Algeria in all areas, particularly in energy and natural gas, the Turkish president has told his Algerian counterpart.

During Wednesday's phone call with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Recep Tayyip Erdogan "expressed his pleasure over the exceptional level the relations between the two brotherly countries have reached as a result of joint efforts," Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement. 

Both leaders discussed relations between their countries as well as regional issues.

Erdogan also thanked Tebboune for his "sincere steps" in the fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 others wounded.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Türkiye-Algeria ties

Tebboune's May 16 trip to Türkiye marked the first presidential visit in 17 years. Late Abdelaziz Bouteflika had visited Ankara in 2005. 

At the time, Tebboune vowed to enhance further the countries' deep-rooted ties in many fields and stressed the investment volume with Türkiye can be expanded to $10 billion or more.

Algeria is "considering taking important steps (with Türkiye), especially in the civilian, military, and naval industries," he said at the time, while both sides also discussed Libya and Palestine. 

In 2006, the two countries signed friendship and cooperation agreements to enhance ties.

Türkiye opened its embassy in Algeria in 1963, a year after the North African country declared its independence.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
