Palestine has rubbished Israeli media reports that claimed it has reached a deal with Egypt and Israel to extract gas off the coast of besieged Gaza, according to Anadolu Agency.

"These reports published by Israeli media are inaccurate," a Palestinian source told the news agency on Wednesday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said current talks on extracting gas off Gaza are between Egypt and Palestine only.

"The talks don't include Israel. We will not pay Israel to extract our gas. This is unacceptable," he added.

On Monday, the Palestinian government formed a panel to strike a deal between the Palestine Investment Fund and Egypt to extract gas from the Marine gas field off Gaza.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported on Tuesday that Egypt, Israel and the Palestinian Authority have agreed to develop a natural gas field off Gaza.

READ MORE: Palestinians close to reaching deal with Egypt on Gaza’s gas field