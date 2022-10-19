Veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has met with representatives of Brazil's booming Evangelical Christian community, seeking to woo votes from the key group, which largely backs his presidential election rival, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

During the meeting in Sao Paulo on Wednesday, Lula signed a "letter of commitment" addressed to Evangelicals, saying he opposes abortion and vows to protect religious freedom.

The former president (2003-2010), who leads in opinion polls for Brazil's October 30 runoff, has faced a smear campaign from Bolsonaro backers accusing him of plotting to close churches if elected.

He has also come under attack from Bolsonaro's camp over abortion, after saying in April it should be a "right" — then backtracking in the face of widespread backlash in the socially conservative country.

"Everyone knows there was never the slightest risk to churches when I was president. On the contrary," Lula said in the letter.

"My government will in no way act against religious freedom."

On the delicate subject of abortion — opposed by more than 70 percent of Brazilians in most circumstances, according to polls — the front-runner sought to assuage Evangelicals' fears.

"To me, life is sacred, the work of God the creator, and my commitment always has been and will be to protect it," he said.

"I am personally against abortion, and remind everyone that it is an issue to be decided by Congress, not the president."

