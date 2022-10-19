Ukraine has accused Iran of violating a UN Security Council (UNSC) ban on the transfer of drones capable of flying 300 kilometres and invited UN experts to visit the country to inspect Iranian-origin drones allegedly being used by Russia against targets.

A letter from Ukraine's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya to Secretary General Antonio Guterres and members of the Council was obtained by The Associated Press news agency ahead of a closed council meeting late on Wednesday requested by Britain, France and the United States on Iran's alleged sale of hundreds of drones to Russia.

US Deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters in Washington on Wednesday that the United States will join Britain and France in raising the issue at the council meeting.

Kyslytsya tweeted on Wednesday that the issue of Iranian drones used against civilians and civilian infrastructure will also be raised at an open council meeting in Ukraine on Friday.

Ukraine and its Western allies claim Russia sent waves of Iranian-made Shahed drones into Ukraine to strike at power plants, residential buildings and other key infrastructure in Kiev, the capital, and other cities.

Both Russia and Iran deny Western allegations over drone transfers.

Ukraine's Western-reinforced air defences have made it difficult for Russian warplanes to operate, and killer drones are a cheap weapon to seek out and destroy targets while spreading fear among troops and civilians.

Resolution 2231 was adopted by the UN’s most powerful body in 2015 to endorse the nuclear deal between Iran and six key nations — the US, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany — aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear activities and preventing the country from developing a nuclear weapon.

Under the resolution, a conventional arms embargo on Iran was in place until October 2020, but restrictions on missiles and related technologies last until October 2023 and Western diplomats say that includes the export and purchase of advanced military systems such as drones.

