At least 15 people have been killed in the latest outbreak of ethnic clashes after land disputes in Sudan's southern Blue Nile state, local leaders and medical sources have said.

Fighting broke out last week after reported arguments over land between members of the Hausa people and rival groups in Wad al Mahi, near Roseires in Sudan's troubled southern region, some 500 kilometres (310 miles) south of the capital Khartoum.

On Wednesday, fresh fighting erupted, with residents reporting intense gunfire and homes torched.

"There was heavy shooting, and houses were burnt down," one local resident said, asking not to be named.

A medic at the Wad al Mahi clinic, who asked not to be named, said they had "received 10 bodies", while another worker at the hospital in the city of Roseires said the facility received "five bodies and 10 wounded."

Clashes took place despite a heavy deployment of security forces in the area, as well as an overnight curfew, a Hausa leader said.

Last week, clashes in the same area sparked by "a dispute over land issues" left at least 13 people dead and 24 injured, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

READ MORE: Deadly clashes erupt in Sudan's West Kordofan: army

Unrest amid lack of 'civil authority'