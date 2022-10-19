WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK's interior minister resigns after breaching government rules
Suella Braverman says she has resigned after breaching rules by sending an official document from her personal email account.
UK's interior minister resigns after breaching government rules
Her departure comes days after Truss fired her Treasury chief, Kwasi Kwarteng, on Friday after the economic package the pair drew up spooked financial markets when it was announced on Sept. 23. / AFP Archive
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
October 19, 2022

Britain's Suella Braverman has resigned as interior minister, saying she had to go after she breached government rules but that she had concerns over the direction of Prime Minister Liz Truss's government.

The second senior minister to leave the government in less than a week, Braverman's departure on Wednesday heaps yet more pressure on Truss as she fights to stay in power just over six weeks after she entered Downing Street.

"I have made a mistake, I accept responsibility; I resign," Braverman said in letter to Truss posted on Twitter.

She said she had sent an official document from her personal email to a parliamentary colleague, adding that this marked "a technical infringement of the rules" and that it was therefore "right for me to go".

Truss, who became prime minister on Sept. 6, initially installed a cabinet of senior ministers who were loyal to her libertarian wing of the Conservative Party.

But the launch of a now-scrapped economic programme forced her to fire her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and appoint Jeremy Hunt as his replacement. Hunt had backed Truss's rival for the leadership, Rishi Sunak.

READ MORE:UK's Truss vows she won't quit as MPs shout 'resign, resign'

RECOMMENDED

Shapps replaces Braverman

Grant Shapps was appointed interior minister by Truss, according to a statement from 10 Downing Street.

Transport secretary under ex-premier Boris Johnson, Shapps had thrown his hat into the ring to replace his old boss during the summer.

Braverman, who also ran for the leadership of the party before throwing her support behind Truss, had been a deeply polarising figure during her short tenure.

She told the party's annual conference earlier this month that it was her "dream" to see a flight leaving Britain carrying asylum seekers to Rwanda.

"It is obvious to everyone that we are going through a tumultuous time," Braverman said in the letter to Truss.

"I have concerns about the direction of this government. Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this government's commitment to honouring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration," Braverman wrote.

READ MORE:PM Truss vows to get UK 'through the tempest' with growth plan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks