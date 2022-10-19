TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Israel discuss cooperation in industry, technology fields
Both countries have expressed mutual desire and sincerity to diversify the cooperation between the two countries and to increase investment and trade.
By Meryem Demirhan
October 19, 2022

Türkiye’s Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank has met with his Israeli counterpart Orna Barbivai in the capital Ankara.

The two ministers discussed areas of cooperation on Wednesday, especially in industry and technology, to boost economic ties.

They also discussed cooperation in applications to EU programmes, technoparks and research and development (R&D).

Varank explained the details of Türkiye's production and investment environment to Barbivai.

Stressing that the cooperation between Türkiye and Israel is of great importance not only for the two countries but also for the well-being of the region, Varank said that the meeting showed mutual desire and sincerity to diversify the cooperation between the two countries and to increase investment and trade.

The recent dialogue between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog has led to a revival of bilateral ties.

Türkiye and Israel have been taking steps to normalise ties, including a decision in August to restore full diplomatic relations and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

