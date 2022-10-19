In search for cheap alternatives due to the energy crisis, more and more Germans are falling victim to fraudulent offers for cheap firewood on the internet.

The so-called "fake stores" can be found on Facebook Marketplace, among other places, according to the media reports. Interested parties are supposed to contact the "sellers" via WhatsApp in order to place their orders.

However, entire websites of reputable timber suppliers are apparently also being hacked.

A German entrepreneur confirmed to German public television ARD that her official website had suddenly landed on another platform. The hacker had simply entered his own account number.

"We're talking about millions being ripped off there," the German Federal Association of Firewood Trade and Production told public TV station SWR.

