This week, Danish investigators concluded that the Nord Stream gas pipelines were damaged by powerful explosions in a deliberate act of sabotage, but haven’t apportioned blame on any country or entity.

Sweden has already said that its preliminary investigation found that damage was the result of sabotage.

Speculation is still rife over who could have benefited by damaging the vital energy pipelines, which crisscross along the Baltic seabed, and were hit in simultaneous attacks in late September.

Military analysts from the region say it’s unlikely the culprit or culprits would be named immediately considering the prevailing tension over the Ukraine conflict.

“I’m sure Swedes are reluctant to share their findings so soon. They don’t want to publish anything before they are sure that they have this smoking gun if it turns out to be Russia,” says Jens Wenzel Kristoffersen, an analyst at the Centre for Military Studies at the University of Copenhagen.

“When the announcements do come out, there’s a possibility that the overall security can get worse in the Baltic Sea, which was formally called the Sea of Peace but as Sweden and Finland approach NATO membership, it’s being called the NATO Sea,” he tells TRT World.

Three of the four Nord Stream gas pipelines, built to transport Russian gas to Germany and onwards to other European countries, have been badly damaged.

A crew of Blueye Robotics, a Norwegian company which specialises in underwater drones, this week released the first footage of one affected section of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that passed through Sweden’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

“Some parts of the pipe were missing but how much is hard to say” because of the debris and sediment floating around the area, says Trond Larsen, who operated the submersible drone.

“I can say at least 60 metres of the pipe was affected and steel was bent,” he tells TRT World.

There were clear signs of physical activity on the seabed, indicating that Swedish investigators have already been there to collect evidence, he says.

Before the war broke out in February, Russia was Europe’s largest energy partner, helping meet around 40 percent of its natural gas consumption.

In recent months Nord Stream has been shut, triggering energy shortages, hikes in gas bills and putting pressure on leaders in Germany, France, Italy and elsewhere to find alternative heating sources as the winter draws near.

Why not a joint investigation?

Denmark, Germany and Sweden have all carried out their independent probes into the attacks. Initially, there was a proposal to set up a joint investigation team, but Sweden opted out and decided to go its own way.