UN chief Antonio Guterres has chided India over its human rights record, which critics say has regressed under Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"As an elected member of the Human Rights Council, India has a responsibility to shape global human rights, and to protect and promote the rights of all individuals, including members of minority communities," Guterres said in a speech in Mumbai during a visit Wednesday.

Though he praised India's achievements 75 years after leaving British rule, Guterres also pointedly said that the understanding that "diversity is a richness... is not a guarantee".

"It must be nurtured, strengthened and renewed everyday," he said.

Since Modi came to power in 2014 in the Hindu-majority nation of 1.4 billion, campaigners say persecution and hate speech have accelerated against religious minorities, especially for India's 200-million-strong Muslim minority.

This is particularly the case in Indian-administered Kashmir since the Modi government in 2019 imposed direct rule on the restive Muslim-majority region where it has half a million troops stationed, activists say.

READ MORE:India 'stops' Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist from flying to US