At least eight people have been killed and 18 others wounded after at least two bombs exploded outside a prison in Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon.

The bombs hit a crowd queueing to drop off parcels for inmates at Insein Prison, junta authorities said in a statement, without specifying the number of explosions.

It blamed "terrorists" and said the dead included three prison staff and a 10-year-old girl.

The junta added that security forces had defused another "homemade mine" found nearby.

One witness queueing at the counter told AFP news agency the first blast hit around 9:30 am (0300 GMT).

"Then another two went off quickly. After that we heard shooting as well," said the witness, who requested anonymity.

"I saw some people bleeding. The glass around the counter was all shattered."

According to another witness, security forces locked down the area around the sprawling, colonial-era prison after the blasts.

Pictures in local media purporting to capture the aftermath showed what appeared to be blood stains on the floor around a counter, and shattered windows behind.

The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since a military coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government, with swathes of the country engulfed in fighting.

There was no claim of responsibility.

