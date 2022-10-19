North Korea has fired an artillery barrage into waters off its coast for the second day in a row, targeting a maritime "buffer zone" set up in 2018 to reduce tensions with the South.

Roughly 100 artillery shells were fired from South Hwanghae province into the West Sea around 12:30 pm (GMT 0330) Wednesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Wednesday, calling it a "clear violation" of the 2018 agreement.

"The North's continuing provocations not only undermine peace and security on the Korean peninsula but also for the international community. We strongly urge North Korea to immediately halt its actions," the JCS said in a statement.

It said none of the shells landed in South Korean waters south of the buffer zone.

Pyongyang has dramatically ramped up missile launches and military exercises in recent weeks, as Seoul and Washington say North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is close to conducting what would be his country's seventh nuclear test.

'Military provocation'