The Turkish Armed Forces have displayed their firepower at a military drill as all weapons systems hit their targets at the site in the capital Ankara.

Tuesday's exercise, "Free fire-2022" was attended by National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler, Land Forces Commander Musa Avsever, Naval Forces Commander Adm. Ercument Tatlioglu and Air Force Commander Gen. Atilla Gulan.

At least 825 personnel from the military branches and special forces participated in the joint exercise, aimed at demonstrating the Turkish Armed Forces' firepower and show the capacity of the weapons in its inventory, while improving fire support coordination.

The event included 39 weapons and weapon systems, including F-16 fighter jets, T-129 ATAK helicopters, and T-155 Firtina (Storm) howitzers.