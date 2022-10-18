A Russian researcher, who contributed explosive details to the "Steele dossier", which alleged ties between former president Donald Trump's campaign and Russia, has been acquitted on charges he lied to the FBI about the sources of his intelligence.

Tuesday's acquittal of Igor Danchenko represents yet another blow to Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed in 2019 by Trump-era attorney general William Barr to probe the FBI's "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation into whether Trump's 2016 presidential campaign had colluded with Russia.

Danchenko's wife wiped away tears after the fourth and final "not guilty" was read by the clerk.

"While we are disappointed in the outcome, we respect the jury's decision and thank them for their service," Durham said in a statement.

The decision marks the second defeat for Durham and his team of prosecutors.

Earlier this year, a jury in Washington, DC, acquitted Michael Sussmann, an attorney for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, of charges he lied to the FBI when he passed along a later discredited tip about possible communications between Trump's business and a Russian bank.

Despite hopes by Trump supporters that the prosecutor would uncover a sweeping conspiracy within the FBI and other agencies to derail his candidacy, and then his presidency, the investigation over the course of more than three years failed to produce evidence that met those expectations.

The sole conviction — an FBI agent admitted altering an email related to the surveillance of a former Trump aide — was for conduct uncovered not by Durham but by the Justice Department’s inspector general, and the two cases that Durham took to trials ended in across-the-board acquittals.

'Steele dossier'