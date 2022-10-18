WORLD
Germany's cybersecurity chief sacked over links with Russian intelligence
German Interior Ministry says it has started a disciplinary procedure against Arne Schoenbohm and he was removed from the post with immediate effect.
Schoenbohm, 53, had been the head of the BSI since February 2016. / Reuters Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
October 18, 2022

The head of Germany's national cybersecurity agency has been dismissed following reports of possible ties to Russian intelligence.

The Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser dismissed Arne Schoenbohm as head of the BSI agency following the allegations, which "damaged the necessary confidence of the public in the neutrality and impartiality" of his management, German media reported.

Schoenbohm co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. 

German media have reported that one of its members is a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent.

The German government said over a week ago that it was investigating the reports comprehensively.

The ministry said the decision to replace him was also in the interest of the agency's 1,500 employees and their ability to work without speculation about the personnel issue, Germany media reported.

Schoenbohm, 53, had been the head of the BSI since February 2016. There was no immediate word on who would succeed him.

