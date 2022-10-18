French commuters faced severe disruptions on Tuesday as transport workers heeded a call by trade unions for a nationwide strike demanding higher salaries.

Employees in both the public and private sectors took part in the industrial action, which affected schools, the health service, as well the energy sector. The industrial action is an extension of the strikes by oil refinery workers that have been taking place over the last month.

Workers are asking for pay rise amid high inflation and the rising cost of living which results from the global economic fallout following the war in Ukraine.

Demonstrations took place in various cities across the country on Tuesday afternoon, including one in Paris.

On Sunday, the leader of hard-left party La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), Jean-Luc Melenchon, marched alongside this year's Nobel Prize winner for Literature, Annie Ernaux, as thousands took to the streets of Paris to protest against high living costs.

Is inflation particularly high in France?

Inflation across the European Union had reached 10 percent in August, with the highest recorded in the Baltic states of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, where it reached 21-25 percent.

The striking workers have been posing a challenge for President Emmanuel Macron. The strike by refinery workers has severely disrupted fuel supply in the past few weeks, when long queues were seen snaking out of petrol stations.

Impacting around 30 percent of France's service stations since it began three weeks ago, the fuel workers’ strike had a knock-on effect across all sectors of the economy.

Will it affect countries beyond France?