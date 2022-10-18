Ethiopian authorities have said they have taken control of three towns in Tigray, the embattled northern region that has seen a resurgence of fighting since August.

The Government Communication Service in a statement on Tuesday said the towns of Shire, in the region's northwest, and Alamata and Korem in the south have been taken from Tigrayan rebels' control.

The statement said Ethiopian forces had taken "maximum care" to protect civilians from harm.

The three towns were taken "without fighting in urban areas," it said, adding that authorities will coordinate with humanitarian groups in the areas that have come under the control of Ethiopian forces.

Peace talks