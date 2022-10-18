China’s ruling Communist Party (CCP) is currently holding its 20th National Congress and its undisputed star is Xi Jinping, who once lived in a cave in the 1960s when his father was expelled from the party and the family exiled to a rural area as a punishment.

But now, in an interesting turn of life events, Xi is highly anticipated to receive a third term as the general secretary of the very party which punished his father for falling short on the CCP’s loyalty standards.

Back in the day, his family house was torched by Maoist partisans. One of his sisters killed herselfduring the turbulent times as family members were forced to publicly denounce the demised father.

Despite all this, his father Xi Zhongxun, a prominent Chinese revolutionary and a deputy prime minister prior to his expulsion from the party, advised his son to stay loyal to the CCP under any circumstances.

The son followed the father’s advice, reaching the top post in 2012 as the country’s paramount leader, an informal description of China's most powerful man, who leads not only the CCP but also the government as well as the army. He got a second term in 2017.

If -- as it’s expected -- Xi enters the Great Hall of the People in Beijing alongside the CCP’s newly-elected or re-elected leaders at the end of the party’s congress this week, it will put Xi alongside Mao Zedong, the country’s communist revolutionary leader and one of the comrades of Xi’s father.

The Great Hall of the People, a significant location close to Tiananmen Square used for both legislative and ceremonial purposes, is also the meeting place of the CCP’s National Congress, which happens once every five-year. The ceremonial entrance of the CCP’s newly-elected leaders to the Great Hall shows who will lead the country for the next five years.

The father’s legacy

When it comes to Xi’s life, Western media usually prefers to focus on a particular part in his story, which is the expulsion of Xi’s father from the CCP as an evidence of the communist party’s suppressive nature. But the father’s story, which pretty much shaped Xi’s worldview and his attitude later, was not stuck there.

Despite his expulsion, which included jail time and exile in a rural area to learn from peasants, Xi Zhongxun – who was known for his political moderation and reconciliation efforts with various communities from Uighurs to Tibetans during and after the revolutionary struggle – was able to stay as a respected figure across powerful Communist Party circles.

Some strong evidence emerging from the father’s different life episodes show he was both a genuine figure, who did not betray his friends for the sake of strict party rules and interests, and an able and reformist local leader, who worked hard to improve people’s quality of life, fighting corruption to a great extent.

His purge was also related to both his political moderation and his loyalty to friendships, having an unorthodox approach that the party’s long-term interests should be based on a pragmatic understanding of politics as much as keeping reconciliation efforts alive to address political disputes.

Xi’s father was rehabilitated in the party at the end of the controversial Cultural Revolution in 1976 after Mao’s death, and was part of the CCP Central Committee and Politburo, the two powerful leading institutions of the party, in the1980s. He was also one of the first promoters and pioneers of the free market economy in communist China.

In many ways, Xi’s leadership embodies his father’s politically pragmatic and moderate mindset, empowering the father’s successful local political practices into a national level and combining free market realities of the global community with collective understanding of Chinese people.

He coined this synthesis in ideological terms as “socialism with Chinese characteristics” or 21st century Marxism, which is also called Xi Jinping Thought. Now many in China consider Xi Thought as an equally powerful ideological framework as Mao Thought, which was used as a political instrument to bring Xi’s father down back in the day.