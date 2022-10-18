The 12th Conference of the Information Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is set to be held in Istanbul on October 21-22, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.

Ministers and high-level representatives from 57 countries will discuss issues that will deepen cooperation in the fields of media, communication, and information in the Islamic world, the directorate said in a statement.

The conference, which will gather under the theme Combating Disinformation and Islamophobia in the Post-Truth Era, aims to develop and strengthen the cooperation of Islamic countries in the field of media and communication.

During the conference, the representatives of the information organizations of the OIC member countries will seek ways to develop programs on combating disinformation and anti-Islam sentiments, according to the statement.