Turkish Coast Guard units have rescued 424 irregular migrants after Greek authorities pushed them into Turkish territorial waters.

After receiving information that there were groups of irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coast of Dikili district in western Izmir province, teams were dispatched to the area and a total of 302 migrants were rescued, said the Coast Guard Command on Monday.

Separately, coast guard teams rescued a total of 11 irregular migrants off the coast of Datca and Bodrum districts in western Mugla province, another statement said.

Additionally, a group of 87 migrants struggling in a rubber boat off Kusadasi district were pulled to the shore in Aydin, according to the local Coast Guard Command.

