Amazon to boost cloud computing in Thailand with $5B investment
Amazon Web Services plans to build data centres in the southeast Asian country "that will bring advanced cloud computing services to more organisations".
AWS' cloud platform offers more than 200 services, including storage, robotics and artificial intelligence. / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 18, 2022

Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing division of Amazon.com, plans to invest $5 billion in Thailand over the next 15 years to strengthen its infrastructure in the country. 

The investment would include construction of data centres and purchase of goods and services from regional businesses, AWS said in a statement on Tuesday.

It also plans to set up an infrastructure hub in Thailand's Bangkok to help customers in the region securely store data, and serve end users better. 

"AWS' plan to build data centres in Thailand is a significant milestone that will bring advanced cloud computing services to more organisations and help us deliver our Thailand 4.0 ambition to create a digitised, value-based economy," Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said.

AWS' cloud platform offers more than 200 services, including storage, robotics and artificial intelligence.

AWS last month opened its first cloud data centre in UAE and announced plans to setup a local hub in Mexico to boost bandwidth for clients.

Since 2020, AWS has launched 10 Amazon cloudfront edge locations in Bangkok. 

The edge locations help to deliver data, videos and applications at higher speeds to end users.

SOURCE:Reuters
