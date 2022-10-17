Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss has apologised for "mistakes" in her programme that caused investor confidence to evaporate and her poll ratings to plunge before nearly all of it was finally shredded, but said she would not step down.

"I do want to accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made," Truss told the BBC on Monday.

"I wanted to act to help people with their energy bills to deal with the issue of high taxes, but we went too far and too fast."

Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, who was appointed on Friday after Truss sacked her close ally Kwasi Kwarteng, jettisoned the remaining major planks of her tax-cutting agenda on Monday, including scaling back her vast energy support scheme.

Asked if she was now prime minister in name only, Truss said she had appointed Hunt because she knew she had to change direction.

"It would have been completely irresponsible for me not to act in the national interest in the way where I have," she said.

"It was right that we changed policy."

Truss and Kwarteng attempted to upend British fiscal policy by unveiling 45 billion pounds of unfunded tax cuts last month to snap the economy out of stagnation.

But the response from bond investors was brutal and borrowing costs surged. Lenders pulled mortgage offers and the Bank of England eventually had to step in to stop pension funds going under.

