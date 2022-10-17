Türkiye has lashed out at Greece for falsely accusing Ankara of mistreating refugees, calling Athens "shameless.”

"Known for its record on violations of international law, it is natural for Greece to attempt to slander Türkiye as its own crimes multiply," Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference after a meeting in Istanbul of foreign ministers of the Council of Turkic States on Monday.

His remarks came when he was asked about Greek Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi accusing Türkiye of mistreating 92 refugees on the Greek-Turkish border, sharing a photo on Twitter of men who had been stripped of their clothes.

Cavusoglu said four more migrants were pulled out of the Aegean Sea in the past week, adding that such incidents are happening in the middle of the sea as refugee boats are skewered and people are left to die.

"There are EU member states that deem everything Greece says true. This is what encourages Greece," the top diplomat said.

The Turkish foreign minister further noted that the migration issue is a humanitarian and social issue, but that it has recently been abused by some politicians and turned into a political problem.

Greece's 'ridiculous efforts'